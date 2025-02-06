Loveyapa Final Advance Bookings: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's movie sells low 5,000 tickets in top national chains; relies on walk-ins

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow, February 7. The advance booking of Loveyapa was opened recently, and the reports are not very favorable.

Loveyapa sells just 5,000 tickets in top chains, eyeing a dull start

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has recorded disappointing pre-sales at the ticket window. The movie has sold around 5,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day. Out of which a major chunk of sales were recorded at PVR Inox. It must be noted that the pricing was kept under check; even then, the movie failed to grab respectable pre-sales.

This is a terrible response to a comedy-drama that marks the theatrical acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The movie is set for a lukewarm start at the box office; however, a lot will depend on the spot booking and walk-ins on the opening day.

Loveyapa heavily depends on audience reception; Set to face Badass Ravi Kumar

Backed by Phantom Films, Loveyapa is a remake of the Tamil movie Love Today, and that’s a major roadblock for its box office performance. One must know that the audience is outrightly rejecting remakes these days. The fate of Loveyapa will heavily depend on the initial word-of-mouth among the audience. If it manages to impress the audience, it will sail through a favorable theatrical run.

Loveyapa is facing significant competition from Badass Ravi Kumar at the box office, which has stormed excellent pre-sales for Day 1. Even Sanam Teri Kasam has recorded better sales despite being a re-release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.