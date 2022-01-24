Box Office: Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju has an ordinary second weekend
Advertisement
Bangarraju had a very ordinary second weekend at the box office, grossing just over Rs. 4 crores, for a ten days total of Rs. 49 crores Approx. The box office collections of the film dropped after the holidays on the weekdays and there weren’t the required bumps during the weekend. The film was collecting well in Coastal Andhra as there was still some holidays leftover demand but now as that wore off, the collections were underwhelming there as well.
The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 44.80 crores Approx (Rs. 26.90 crores share)
2nd Friday - Rs. 1.25 crores Approx (Rs. 45 lakhs share)
2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.30 crores Approx (Rs. 50 lakhs share)
2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.65 crores Approx (Rs. 75 lakhs share)
Total - Rs. 49 crores Approx (Rs. 28.60 crores share)
The business of film ranges from Disaster to Hit in Telugu states mostly depending on the degree of holiday boost was there in that specific region. Northern Andhra Pradesh is the best performing region for the film which over-index during the Sankranti period. Nizam numbers are straight out Disaster for a Sankranti release. The film’s collection in Andhra Pradesh will be around 90 per cent of the 2016 original Soggade Chinni Nayana, but Nizam will be less than half of the six-year-old film, despite a very high rate of tickets inflation. Fortunately, the weakest regions namely Nizam and Krishna are all “own release” by the producers so there aren’t any major losses. Guntur is the only region that will have distributors losing the money, it will be close call in Ceeded.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!