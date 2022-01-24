Box Office: Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju has an ordinary second weekend

Bangarraju had a very ordinary second weekend at the box office, grossing just over Rs. 4 crores, for a ten days total of Rs. 49 crores Approx. The box office collections of the film dropped after the holidays on the weekdays and there weren’t the required bumps during the weekend. The film was collecting well in Coastal Andhra as there was still some holidays leftover demand but now as that wore off, the collections were underwhelming there as well.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 44.80 crores Approx (Rs. 26.90 crores share)

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.25 crores Approx (Rs. 45 lakhs share)

2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.30 crores Approx (Rs. 50 lakhs share)

2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.65 crores Approx (Rs. 75 lakhs share)

Total - Rs. 49 crores Approx (Rs. 28.60 crores share)