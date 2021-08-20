Bell Bottom Opening Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer takes a slow start; Collects Rs 2.50 crore

’s Bell Bottom has taken a rather slow start at the box-office as the film has raked in collections in the range of Rs 2.40 to 2.60 crore on the opening day. While the film faced ample restrictions due to Covid protocols – ranging from no release in Maharashtra, to 50 percent occupancy cap and no night shows at major markets – the day one biz is still a little below the mark.

With Maharashtra, the film would have collected approximately 30% more, taking the real value in the present scenario to Rs 3.25 crore. The three national chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have raked in Rs 1.50 crore on the first day, which is approximately 20% lower than the March 2021 release, Roohi, which had collected Rs 1.88 crore from the three chains. However, unlike Bell Bottom, the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao horror comedy had seen a release in Maharashtra too.

The trade was expecting Bell Bottom to open around the Rs 5.00 crore mark, and the opening figures to start with are below expectations. On the positive side, the film is carrying positive reports among the critics and audience. The hope now is on the film to record a steady trend over the next few weeks to put up a respectable total at the box-office. To put a number at this point of time will be difficult, but anything upwards of Rs 40 crore in the longer run will be a respectable total given the circumstances in which the film has been released.

If it records a normal weekend trend, the four-day extended weekend should be in the vicinity of Rs 15 crore and then it would boil down on Monday to somehow match the Thursday figure as that would ensure a steady run at the box-office in the coming weeks. No competition coupled with positive reports is a big plus for Bell Bottom and something that the team will be banking on in the longer run.

