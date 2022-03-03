Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak does well on its first working day

Bheemla Nayak held well on its first working day on Wednesday, though there was still some regional holiday in Northern Andhra Pradesh where collections were boosted. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share) approx on its day six, for Rs. 107.25 crores (Rs. 67 crores share) approx total till date at the Indian box office.

The film had done well so far with a strong opening weekend and good collections during the first two weekdays but they were boosted by the holiday on Tuesday. So it was important that Wednesday performs, as we have seen many instances during the pandemic of films doing well during weekends and holidays and then dropping fast on weekdays. Rs. 5 crores would have been an acceptable business for the day, and the film managed to do better than that with Rs. 6 crores. The first week will close around Rs. 112 crores approx, and with good bumps during the weekend, it could be around Rs. 130 crores by Sunday.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 36 crores

Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores

Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 12.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 6 crores

Total - Rs. 107.25 crores