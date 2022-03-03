Box Office: Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak does well on its first working day
Bheemla Nayak held well on its first working day on Wednesday, though there was still some regional holiday in Northern Andhra Pradesh where collections were boosted. The Pawan Kalyan starrer grossed Rs. 6 crores (Rs. 2.60 crores share) approx on its day six, for Rs. 107.25 crores (Rs. 67 crores share) approx total till date at the Indian box office.
The film had done well so far with a strong opening weekend and good collections during the first two weekdays but they were boosted by the holiday on Tuesday. So it was important that Wednesday performs, as we have seen many instances during the pandemic of films doing well during weekends and holidays and then dropping fast on weekdays. Rs. 5 crores would have been an acceptable business for the day, and the film managed to do better than that with Rs. 6 crores. The first week will close around Rs. 112 crores approx, and with good bumps during the weekend, it could be around Rs. 130 crores by Sunday.
The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:
Friday - Rs. 36 crores
Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores
Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores
Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 12.25 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 6 crores
Total - Rs. 107.25 crores
The six days share in Nizam stands at Rs. 25.60 crores approx, will be crossing Rs. 30 crores next Monday or Tuesday. In Coastal Andhra it has earned Rs. 26 crores share as well, staying above Rs. 1 crore mark yesterday. Even though the prices the film is sold at need Rs. 39 crores to break even, but in the current climate, a Rs. 30 crores share is a very good number and the way it is holding, it can reach Rs. 32-33 crores here. It is now almost certain to be a HIT, but the second weekend will confirm it.
