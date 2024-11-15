Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, is holding its grip tight at the box office. The horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, has smashed Rs 205 crore in its two-week theatrical run in India.

After packing a solid punch of Rs 148.75 crore in its opening week, the horror-comedy added another Rs 41.25 crore in its 2nd weekend. Further, it showed an encouraging trend and collected over Rs 14.75 crore on the weekdays, with Rs 3.50 crore coming on the 2nd Thursday (Day 14). The total cume of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at Rs 204.75 crore net (Rs 246.50 crore gross) at the Indian box office.

The much-loved movie is expected to maintain the same pace in the coming days and add another Rs 30 to 40 crore to the tally, taking its lifetime total somewhere close to Rs 250 crore in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grosses Rs 312 crore globally, emerges a Super-Hit venture

Besides its impressive domestic collections, the movie performed very well in the international markets. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fetched around USD 7.75 million (Rs 65 crore) in the foreign territories, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 312 crore by the end of its two weeks.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has successfully emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Kartik Aaryan's career. This is an incredible feat as these collections came in a major clash scenario with another biggie - Singham Again at the box office. Had it been a solo release, the collections would have been even more.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 15.75 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.15 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore Day 14 Rs 3.25 crore Total Rs 204.75 crore in 14 days

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer:

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. While Kartik is reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the second installment, Triptii has replaced Kiara Advani in the latest horror comedy. Vidya Balan, the original female lead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has returned to the franchise. Madhuri Dixit plays a crucial role in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

