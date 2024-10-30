BREAKING: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again secures 60 percent showcasing across the National and Non National Multiplex Chains

Team Singham Again and Team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have finally come to a consensus with respect to the screen allocation. It looked like the makers of both films would combat it out for a couple of more days but that's not the case as the producers and distributors of both movies have come to an agreement. The agreement is different for different movie chains and theatres, but the average national screen-sharing ratio is 60:40 in favour of Singham Again.

Here's Understanding The Split Of Screens Between Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Across Movie Chains And Theatres

The biggest movie chain PVRInox has gone ahead with a 60-40 split. Since PVR is also the distributor of Singham Again, it was understood that they would try and secure most screens and shows for their own film. The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were ok with a 50-50 split, as well as a 55-45 split in favour of Singham Again. Makers of Singham Again on the other hand were adamant on 70-30 or 65-35 split in favour of their film. Since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a significant release, there was no way the highly lopsided ratio could be entertained.

The ratio of shows for Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Cinepolis is 55-45 in favour of the former. This can be seen as a win for T-Series and AA films. Ideally, everyone tries to follow the market leader that is PVRInox. For team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to manage to get 45 percent screens is quite impressive.

Other movie chains like MovieMax, NY Cinemas, Rajhans, MovieTime and Miraj have gone with a 60-40 split, advantage Singham Again. Single Screens national ratio is 60-40 - Some have allotted all shows to Singham and some have allotted all shows to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The Split Of Screens At An All India Level Is In The Ratio 60:40 In Favour Of Singham Again

On the whole, Singham Again has got around 60 percent screens and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has got 40 percent screens, give or take. Both movie producers and distributors should be happy with the final result. It is now up to the audience to decide which film they are preferring over the other.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres From 1st November, 2024

Full fledged bookings have opened and now. Tickets can be booked now. Have you booked tickets for either of the films? Or you will wait for the reviews and then decide what and what not to watch? Do let us know.

