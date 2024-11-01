The Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken a solid start at the box office in India as very early trends indicate opening day business in the range of Rs 32.50 crore to Rs 34.50 crore. The film has done fantastic business all across the board despite competition from Singham Again, and it will now be looking to capitalize on this start with strong numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as the career-best opener for Kartik Aaryan, surpassing his previous best, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by a margin. For those unaware, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had opened at Rs 13.45 crore in 2022. The film is looking to earn in the range of 15 to 17 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which will contribute 50 percent to the total business. The Anees Bazmee director horror comedy has done well in the non-national chains too, and with a wide sampling on first-day, it has the real chances to top the lifetime collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the maiden Rs 200 crore feature film of Kartik Aaryan.

The final business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 could hit the Rs 35 crore mark too, though a lot depends on the final figures that come in from the mass belts. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has fared far better than what was expected from the film, about 15 percent higher than what was predicted by Pinkvilla. The real surprise with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has come in from the mass belts like Central India and West Bengal, where the film has overperformed by a margin, pushing the first-day business substantially.

The horror comedy genre is the flavour of the season, and the demand in the audience for the genre is visible in the first-day business of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Besides being the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also the biggest opener till date for Anees Bazmee. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

