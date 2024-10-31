The two Diwali 2024 releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are seeing strong advance -bookings for the opening day, running neck to neck at the national multiplex chains. According to the set of data received at 5.00 PM, Singham Again has sold around 1,60,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox & Cinepolis – whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold around 1,65,000 tickets in the aforementioned. These numbers are to be taken with a pinch of salt and there is a lot of self-buying happening, started by one of the players, which has resulted in the other one also to follow the suit to give a fight, as pre-release in today's time is all about perception on social media

The final pre-sales of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are expected to be in the range of 2,25,00 tickets to 2,50,000 tickets, and this sort of advance booking would ideally indicate a first-day business in the vicinity of Rs 25.00 crore to Rs 35.00 crore, however, as mentioned above, the advance figures would not give a clear picture in this clash scenario due to the external factors taking over the metrics of judging box office. Last year, Tiger 3 had sold around 3 lakh plus tickets in the national chains for a Diwali release on Sunday and opened a little above the Rs 40 crore mark.

MovieMax chain has also seen encouraging results in the advance booking with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 selling 9600 tickets, and Singham Again selling 4200 tickets, but much like the chains, this one too has to be taken with a pinch of salt. The walk-in audience through the day will decide the first day business of the cop universe saga and the horror comedy.

Advertisement

However, the positive sign over here is the fact that there is organic movement too for both the films all across the board, which indicates that if the content lands well, we could see two winners during the Diwali 2024 weekend, once game of perception settles down. The walk-in audience on Friday will determine the winner for the first day, and it’s going to be a tighter battle than what most expected when trailers of both the films were.

Over and above all the feeding, rests the genuine interest which is there for both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and the film with better content will make it to the finish line over the next few weeks. There is also an added benefit of an open run for a month, and the hope is on both the films to land well. The industry is banking big on these films, and cheering for the success, and all eyes are now on the content of Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee. The fate on the first day will depend on the walk in audience, but a good start is definitely on cards from the looks of it. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singham Again Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day