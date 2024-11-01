The Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Film, Singham Again, has taken an excellent start at the box office in India, as the early trends are indicating first day business in the range of Rs 41.00 to 43.00 crore. As expected, the walk-ups have come on board in large numbers for Singham Again, and pushed the film to what can be termed an excellent start in the clash scenario, and the film will be looking to capitalize on this start on Saturday and Sunday.

Singham Again has emerged the biggest opener till date for Ajay Devgn, going past his previous best, Singham Returns, which had opened at Rs 31.68 crore on August 15, 2014. The film has done phenomenal business in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are the key markets of Rohit Shetty, with other territories like Rajasthan, and Bihar also come on board the film in large numbers. It's also the biggest opener till date for Rohit Shetty, going past the collections of Singham Returns. Interestingly, this is the third 30 crore plus opener for the combo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty after Singham Returns and Golmaal Again.

Singham Again is looking to collect around 18.00 to Rs 20.00 crore nett in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – on the opening day, which will contribute around 45 percent to the total business. With a solo release, Singham Again had all the ammunition to open in the North of Rs 55 crore on November 1, thereby emerging one of the biggest openers of all time, however, there is enough in the long run to make up for the loss of business on the opening day, provided the audience reports support.

The first-day business can be higher too, and go towards the Rs 43 – 45 crore mark too, but that’s something we would know in the morning once the figures from mass belts come in. At the moment, the opening is there and now the reports will determine how far can the film go from this start. Films like Singham Again often have a certain projection prior to the release, based on advance trends, but tend to overperform on the day of release, due to better walk-in audience.The collections of Singham Again have also been aided by the cop universe factor - with an ensemble featuring names like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

The best part about Singham Again also rests in the fact that these numbers have come in organically, and this should result in better holds on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

