Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, continues its triumphant run at the box office. The Rajkumar Periasamy-directed movie is on course to emerge as a blockbuster by the end of its theatrical run.

Amaran Zooms Past Rs 80 Crore Mark; Grosses Rs 7.20 Crore On Day 6

After smashing a solid Rs 66 crore gross in its extended opening weekend of four days, including premiere shows, Amaran registered an impressive hold on its first Monday. The biopic war action-drama declined to slow down at the box office and collected Rs 8.50 crore on Day 4. Thanks to its superb hold, the movie noticed a minimal drop of 15% today and added Rs 7.20 crore to the final tally.

With its superb trend at the ticket window, the movie passed the Rs 80 crore mark in Tamil Nadu within 6 days of release. Currently, its total cume stands at Rs 81.45 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Amaran Eyeing Rs 225 Crore Global Finish, Set For A Blockbuster End

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer has already emerged as the third highest-grossing movie of this year on its home turf. Soon, it will attain the second spot by beating Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and entering into the Rs 100 crore club. The movie has a chance to end its box office rampage somewhere in the range of Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore in its state.

Amaran is expected to gross over Rs 225 crore in its full run at the worldwide box office, making it a blockbuster worldwide.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 16.75 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 8.5 crore 6 Rs 7.2 crore Total Rs 81.45 crore in 6 days in Tamil Nadu

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

