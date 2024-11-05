Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Dulquer Salmaan's film zooms past Rs 50 crore mark; set to emerge as big hit

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, is doing extremely well at the box office. The Telugu movie directed by Venky Atluri has already emerged a hit at the ticket window.

Lucky Baskhar collects Rs 5 crore on 1st Monday; comfortably passes Rs 50 crore mark globally

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the economic crime thriller opened to the best reviews among all the other Diwali releases of last weekend. And that's what is visible in its box office performance too. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer had grossed an impressive total of Rs 49.50 crore in its four-day extended opening weekend, including premiere shows. Further, it showed a strong hold on its first Monday and saw a legitimate drop of 55% over its opening day.

Lucky Baskhar crosses the Rs 50 crore mark globally by grossing around Rs 5 crore on its 1st Monday, i.e., Day 5. The total cume of Lucky Baskhar has reached Rs 54.50 crore at the worldwide box office in 5 days of release.

Lucky Baskhar is best performing in Telugu, followed by Tamil and Malayalam-dubbed versions; eyeing Rs 100 crore finish

The Venky Atluri-directed crime thriller is best performing in Telugu states, where it grossed a major chunk of its total collection. Lucky Baskhar remained very strong in Andhra Pradesh from the start of its box office rampage. It emerged as Dq Salmaan's third consecutive success in Telugu after Mahanati and Sitha Ramam.

Thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth and initial audience reception, the movie is also holding up well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. For the unversed, the economic crime thriller showed the most growth in the Tamil version and became the 2nd most preferred choice after Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran in the last weekend.

Looking at the phenomenal trend of Lucky Baskhar, the movie is expected to gross over Rs 100 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run and wind up its box office rampage with a Superhit verdict. The super success of Lucky Baskhar must be very pleasing for Dq since his last big release, King of Kotha, was a dud at the box office.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Lucky Baskhar Are As Under:

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 11 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 12.50 crore 4 Rs 14 crore 5 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 54.50 crore gross in 5 days

Watch Lucky Baskhar's Trailer

Lucky Baskhar in theaters

Lucky Baskhar is available in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

