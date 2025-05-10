Box Office: A Minecraft Movie edges past Frozen with USD 401M domestically, but early digital release may stall momentum

A Minecraft Movie continues to build box office success even in its last phase of theatrical run. The fantasy adventure movie, based on the 2011 Mojang Studios video game of the same name, edged past Disney’s Frozen in the US with its USD 401 million domestic gross. The family-friendly title, led by Jason Momoa and Jack Black, now ranks as the 51st highest-grossing film of all time in the US, a major win for Warner Bros. and the game-to-screen genre alike.

But while the numbers are strong, an early shift to digital could chip away at its theatrical legs. On its fifth Thursday in theaters, the film added USD 585K with a modest 37.5 percent drop from the previous Thursday, further solidifying its staying power. However, Warner Bros. is releasing the film on digital platforms this Tuesday, May 13, just 39 days after its theatrical debut. That premature transition raises concerns that its box office run may be cut short as exhibitors begin pulling the film to make room for upcoming summer blockbusters.

Still, the film’s US run isn’t over yet. With favorable weekday holds and a solid young audience base, A Minecraft Movie is poised for a strong weekend and will aim to reach a USD 440 million domestic total before it loses its audience. That, however, depends on the momentum not dropping too sharply in the coming weeks.

Directed by Jared Hess, the movie blends comedy, fantasy, and adventure. The story follows four misfits who get sucked into the pixelated Minecraft realm and must team up with an expert crafter named Steve to return home. The cast also features Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.

The long-gestating project had been in development since 2013 and underwent multiple creative overhauls before settling into its final form under Hess’s direction. Produced in part by Legendary Entertainment, the venture was shot in New Zealand and features visual effects by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, with a score composed by Mark Mothersbaugh.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has been a box office juggernaut, grossing over USD 850 million globally on a USD 150 million budget. It is currently the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the second-biggest video game adaptation of all time, trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A sequel is already in the works.

