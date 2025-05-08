Box Office: Lilo & Stitch presales beat A Minecraft Movie, achieving best first day for PG film in 2025

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is off to an explosive start at the box office. The live-action adaptation of the beloved 2002 animated film has achieved the best first-day advance ticket sales of any PG-rated entry in 2025, according to Fandango. The film, slated to open on May 23, has outpaced early presales for other major family-friendly titles this year, including A Minecraft Movie, Snow White, Dog Man, and Paddington in Peru.

The performance is a major corroboration of Disney CEO Bob Iger’s recent statement that “tracking is enormous” for the film. In fact, Lilo & Stitch has also become the second-best first-day ticket preseller for any Disney live-action movie on Fandango at the same stage in the sales cycle, trailing only 2019’s The Lion King.

This surge in presales comes as box office forecasts predict a stellar Memorial Day weekend for the film. Industry analysts expect Lilo & Stitch to bring in around USD 120 million over the four-day frame, despite competition from Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning. The latter film is projected to earn USD 80 million. If these forecasts hold, the overall holiday box office could hit a record-breaking USD 200 million.

Jerram Hainline, EVP at Fandango, praised the enthusiasm surrounding the film: “Lilo & Stitch has captured the hearts of families for years, and now audiences can relive the magic of their story with a fresh and heartwarming new tale. It is no surprise that audiences are racing to our platform to secure their tickets.”

The momentum for Lilo & Stitch is also validating Fandango’s 2025 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study, where the film ranked among the top 10 most anticipated arrivals of the summer based on a survey of over 5,000 ticket buyers.

Meanwhile, Disney’s confidence in its coming slate remains high. During Wednesday’s earnings call, Iger noted that the studio’s 2026 lineup is “as strong as any slate I’ve seen in a long time,” citing 2019 as a benchmark year.

With strong advances, enthusiastic tracking, and family appeal, Lilo & Stitch is poised to make a major splash when it hits theaters later this month.

