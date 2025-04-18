Box Office: A Minecraft Movie nears USD 300M after scoring third-biggest second Wednesday for April releases

A Minecraft Movie continues to dominate the 2025 box office as it races towards a massive USD 300 million domestic haul. As of Wednesday, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black-led fantasy adventure stood at an estimated USD 296.8 million in the US. It is now officially set to become the first film of the year to cross the coveted aforementioned mark.

The PG-rated game adaptation of Mojang Studios’ eponymous property pulled in a strong USD 5.5 million on its second Wednesday, registering the third-biggest second Wednesday ever for an April release. It dropped just 29.6 percent from its first Wednesday, showcasing incredible legs. The performance put A Minecraft Movie in rare company, trailing only Avengers: Endgame (USD 8.4 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 7.1 million) on the April second Wednesday chart.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film brings the aforementioned gaming studio’s pixelated world to the big screen in a comedic and heartfelt adventure. It follows four unlikely misfits who get pulled into Minecraft’s sandbox world via a mysterious portal. The group must find their way back to reality, but before that, they must act as the saviors of the crumbling fantasy realm with the help of an expert crafter named Steve. Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen round out Minecraft’s cast.

Development on the project began in 2014, but it wasn’t until Legendary Entertainment came on board in 2022 that the endeavor gained real momentum. Filming took place in New Zealand between early and mid-2024, with visual effects handled by Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain. The result is a vibrant, blocky spectacle that is being adored by fans of the game across the world.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has connected strongly with family audiences. Praise has been showered on the cast’s comedic chops and the film’s faithfulness to the source media, even as critics were divided on the depth of the screenplay.

Released worldwide on April 4 following a London premiere on March 30, A Minecraft Movie has already grossed USD 570 million globally against a reported USD 150 million budget. It now ranks as the second-highest video game adaptation in box office history. With its US run projected to finish between USD 440 and USD 470 million, the Minecraft franchise is now firmly established on the big screen, with a sequel already in the works.

