Box Office: Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s Minecraft earns USD 7.5M, marking April’s third-biggest 2nd Tuesday for films
A Minecraft Movie earns USD 7.5M on Discount Tuesday, holding strong with minimal drop; expected to cross USD 300M at the domestic box office before the weekend.
A Minecraft Movie had another stellar Discount Tuesday at the box office, collecting USD 7.5 million in the US, marking the third-biggest second Tuesday discount day ever for April releases. Benefiting from the spring holiday momentum and positive family turnout, the PG-rated fantasy adventure dropped just 40.6 percent from last Tuesday, a remarkably soft dip that underscored its sustained appeal.
With this latest figure, the film’s domestic total now stands at a commanding USD 291.3 million. It is expected to cross the USD 300 million mark before the weekend rolls in, joining the elite club of major 2025 releases to hit that milestone.
Directed by Jared Hess and based on the globally beloved Mojang Studios’ 2011 sandbox game, Minecraft blends action, comedy, and more to craft a family-friendly adventure. The film stars Jason Momoa as the rugged hero leading a pack of four misfits, alongside Jack Black as the expert crafter named Steve, who helps the group navigate the pixelated world in a quest to return home. The voice cast is rounded out by Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen.
Here’s a look at the top 5 biggest second Tuesday box office hauls for April films:
- Avengers: Endgame – USD 12.5M (-66.2%)
- Avengers: Infinity War – USD 10.7M (-54.4%)
- A Minecraft Movie – USD 7.5M (-40.6%)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – USD 7.4M (-52.1%)
- The Jungle Book – USD 5.6M (-34.6%)
Minecraft’s minimal drop from week to week suggests strong word of mouth, with families and fans of the game showing consistent support. Tracking now suggests that the property will finish with USD 440 to USD 470 million in the domestic market.
Globally, the film has already grossed USD 567 million against a USD 150 million production budget, making it the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, only behind the over-USD 1 billion grosser The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
With a sequel already in development, the franchise appears well-positioned for a long-term stay in the cinematic landscape.
This weekend, Minecraft will go head-to-head with Sinners for the box office crown. Both Warner Bros. holdings are forecasted to pull in USD 40 million and northwards each.
