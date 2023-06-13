Box Office: Adipurush sells 1.50 lakh tickets in advance for weekend; Prabhas starrer gears up for good start

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan led Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is observing a good response in advance booking, three days prior to its release. As off Tuesday at 12 noon, the most ambitious film based on Ramayana, produced by Bhushan Kumar, has sold approximately 1.13 lakh tickets in the national chains for the opening weekend in its Hindi version, with 62,000 sold for the opening day. Including tickets from non-national chains, the cumulative count goes to around 1.5 lakh tickets. These numbers indicate that the opening for the Hindi version of Adipurush can be around or over Rs 20 crores if the pace is maintained.



Adipurush (Hindi) Looks To Sell Over 1 Lakh Tickets In National Chains By The End Of Day

PVR and Inox are leading from the front for Adipurush (Hindi) with 90,000 tickets for the weekend, whereas Cinepolis has approximately 23,000 tickets sold. As for the opening day, Adipurush has sold 49,000 tickets in PVR and Inox, and 13,000 tickets in Cinepolis. These are encouraging numbers for the Om Raut directorial and the film will be looking to close its national chain total for the day in Hindi with sales of over 1 lakh tickets.



Adipurush Has Sold Around 1.7 Lakh Tickets In National Chains For The Weekend In All Languages

Talking about the all India advances, Adipurush has sold approximately 1.7 lakh tickets in the three chains alone for the weekend, with Hyderabad, which is Prabhas' strong region, yet to open. With 3 days still to go, the advances are bound to increase further and then it will be all about how the film is received by the audience when it releases on the 16th of June, 2023.

Adipurush Will Be Highly Depending On Theatrical Recoveries To Sail Through

Adipurush is an expensive film, budgeted in the vicinity of Rs 500 crores, and it is essential for the film to do well theatrically. The non theatrical revenues have ensured solid recoveries but eventually, it is the theatrical business that will determine whether Adipurush is a profitable venture or not. Adipurush won't be having any significant competition theatrically outside a couple of Hollywood and Bollywood biggies over a span of 8 weeks. If the film finds acceptance, the Indian Film Industry is set for big hit.

