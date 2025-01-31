Box Office: After Daaku Maharaaj's Rs 115 crore global run, Urvashi Rautela to woo audiences in Welcome 3

Urvashi Rautela has worked in a handful of films in Bollywood such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. The actress has also appeared in South movies like Mr. Airvata (Kannada), The Legend (Tamil) and along with latest release, Daaku Maharaaj (Telugu). Post the decent success of Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi is making a comeback in Hindi cinema with Welcome To The Jungle.

After Balayya's Daaku Maharaaj; Urvashi Rautela To Work With Akshay Kumar In Welcome 3

Bobby Kollli's helmer, Daaku Maharaaj reached the finish line with a decent business. Now, Urvashi Rautela is all set to woo the audiences with her screen presence in Welcome 3. Officially titled as Welcome To The Jungle, the upcoming comedy film is shouldered on Akshay Kumar. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it serves as a third installment of the Welcome franchise.

Welcome To The Jungle boasts of stellar star cast of 34 actors. Apart from Akshay, the upcoming movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. Other cast members are Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev.

Made on a huge production scale, Welcome 3 marks Akshay's comeback to the Welcome series. While the superstar played the lead in Welcome (2007), he was replaced by John Abraham in Welcome Back (2015).

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Urvashi Rautela confirmed herself in the starcast of Welcome To The Jungle. Expressing her excitement about the upcoming film, Urvashi shared that she will star in Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3.

A Brief About Daaku Maharaaj's Box Office Run

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Daaku Maharaaj finished its theatrical run with a global gross of Rs 115 crore. It earned Rs 96.75 crore in Indian markets and Rs 18.25 crore in overseas.

Urvashi Rautela's Obession With The Success of Daaku Maharaaj

Urvashi Rautela recently grabbed headlines for her tone-deaf remarks about Saif Ali Khan's recent attack. In an interview, Urvashi was quizzed regarding Saif's stabbing incident, however, the actress boasted about her expensive watches while talking about her 2025 film.

After being slammed for her insensitive remarks, Urvashi clarified her statement saying that the actress was "clueless" about it and that she could have been "way more careful".

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great in 2013. She rose to fame with Honey Singh's popular track, Love Dose in 2014.

Anyway, are you planning to watch Welcome To The Jungle?