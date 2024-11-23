Box Office: Allu Arjun's Pushpa takes decent start in re-release; Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk and Ajay Devgn's Naam open to poor biz on Day 1

This weekend witnessed a variety of choices for the movie-goers. While Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part 1 is back in cinemas just two weeks before the arrival of its much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk, and Ajay Devgn’s delayed release Naam came as fresh choices.

Pushpa Part 1 (Hindi) collects decent Rs 16 lakh on Day 1 in re-release

As Pushpa Part 2 is gearing up to hit the screens on December 5th, the makers decided to bless the audience with the re-release of its first part, so that the audience can revisit Pushpa Part 1 before watching the second installment.

The Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa Part 1 collected a decent Rs 16 lakh on its opening day today in its limited re-release. So far this is an encouraging start for a 3-year-old movie, which was a monster hit at the Hindi box office. It will be interesting to see how much the Allu Arjun starrer can collect before the arrival of its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

I Want To Talk takes a poor start, mints Rs 30 lakh on opening day

Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, opened to average talks at the box office. Though the movie received praise for Abhishek Bachchan's performance, it couldn't secure a good opening at the ticket window.

I Want To Talk took a slow start by minting just Rs 30 lakh on its opening day. These are not at all good numbers for a fresh film. However, such small-budget low-key movies majorly depend on word-of-mouth. There is definitely a possibility for this Shoojit Sircar film to grow in the coming days and put up a decent total before leaving cinemas.

Naam opens to disaster Talk, collects Rs 20 lakh on Day 1

Naam, starring Ajay Devgn and Sameera Reddy, opened to disaster talks at the box office. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, could only collect in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh on its opening day. Since it is a delayed release, this kind of response was expected. Had it opened to extremely positive word-of-mouth, it could have managed some legs to show in the long run. As of now, it will end up becoming a disaster at the box office.

For the unversed, Naam was originally shot around 2004-2006 but it couldn't see the light of release. Roongta Entertainment recently acquired the movie rights, completed its post-production, and decided to release it in cinemas. However, the movie bombed on its opening day itself.

