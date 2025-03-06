Box Office: Analyzing theatrical performances of Shah Rukh Khan's movies that showed his evil side on-screen

Shah Rukh Khan has redefined his stardom in recent times with new movies like Pathaan and Jawan along with re-releases of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara. While the superstar became popular as a romance king, he rose to stardom after playing antagonist roles in the initial stage of his career. Let's take a lookback at SRK's theatrical releases that showed him his evil side.

Baazigar To Raees; Revisiting Shah Rukh Khan's Movies Showing His Devilish Side

Baazigar

Shah Rukh Khan first played a negative role in Baazigar. Also starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, the 1993 crime thriller was a blockbuster at the box office.

Darr

SRK then starred in Yash Chopra's directorial and production, Darr the same year. The 1993 psychological thriller, co-starring Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol, netted Rs 10.75 crore in India. It emerged as a blockbuster.

A year later, Shah Rukh worked in Rahul Rawail's Anjaam. The 1994 romantic psycholgical thriller, which also featured Madhuri Dixit, earned Rs 5 crore at the box office while securing an average verdict.

Don: The Chase Begins Again

More than a decade later, Shah Rukh Khan reinvented himself in a negative role with Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Don The Chase Begins Again. The 2006 film was a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film of the same name. SRK's movie collected Rs 50.25 crore and turned out to be a hit.

Don 2: The King Is Back

Shah Rukh got reunited with Farhan Akhtar in Don 2: The King Is Back. The second installment of the Don franchise, which also featured Priyanka Chopra in her reprised role, recorded Rs 106.5 crore and secured a hit tag.

Raees

In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Rahul Dholakia's directorial venture, Raees. The action film, co-starring Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, netted Rs 128.75 crore. It was a semi-hit.

Box Office Performances Of Shah Rukh Khan's Movies With Antagonist Roles

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Baazigar - Blockbuster Darr Rs 10.75 crore Blockbuster Anjaam Rs 5 crore Average Don: The Chase Begins Again Rs 50.25 crore Hit Don 2: The King Is Back Rs 106.5 crore Hit Raees Rs 128.75 crore Semi-Hit

Shah Rukh Khan will now be back in a negative role in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, King. SRK has been roped in to play a don in it.

