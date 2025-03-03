Box Office: Analyzing the BIGGEST Oscar award wins for Hollywood blockbusters

The much hyped Academy Award ceremony or the Oscars 2025 event has finally ended, resulting in a wave of happiness for the ones who deserved this prestigious award. Among the ones who got this accolade, a few films celebrated their success with multiple Oscars for their deserving departments.

Numerous big Hollywood films were nominated in different categories by The Academy with huge Hollywood blockbusters like Dune 2, Wicked and Anora being the most notable ones in the race. Let’s check out what these three blockbusters got on the Oscars 2025 award night:

1. Anora

The highlight of the award night, Anora has won five Oscar awards namely for Best Editing, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actress, the highest count for the night. The film stars Mikey Madison in the lead, directed by Sean Baker. The film released in theatres on 18 October 2024 and grossed nearly USD 41 million at the US box office at a budget of USD 6 million.

2. Wicked

The musical fantasy Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bagged an Oscar in two categories - Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. This Jon M. Chu's directorial was released on 22 November 2024 and grossed over USD 729 Million globally, making for a box office blockbuster.

3. Dune: Part 2

Dune: Part 2 has bagged two Oscar awards namely the Best Sound and the Best Visual Effects. The prequel of the film, Dune: Part One had otherwise achieved six oscar awards. This epic space opera was one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of the year, grossing over USD 714 Million globally. The film featured Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead and was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

4. The Brutalist

The Brutalist is an epic period drama released on 20 December 2024. The film featured Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola as its star cast. This Brady Corbet directorial was recognised on the Oscar nights with two awards - Best Cinematography and Best Original Score. The film collected USD 41 Million at the worldwide box office, made on a budget of USD 9.6 Million.

