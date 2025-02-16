Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's Dune 3 to Start Filming a Year Earlier Than Expected? Here's What We Know

Dune 3, starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Josh Brolin, is set to begin filming in June 2025. Earlier, fans expected the final film of the trilogy to enter production in 2026, but reports from Deadline suggest that the creators decided to move up the filming schedule to accelerate the movie's release worldwide.

Previously, in a conversation with a media portal, Denis Villeneuve, director of the Dune franchise, revealed that he was already in the writing phase for the third movie.

Additionally, the filmmaker was careful to refer to the film as Dune: Messiah rather than Dune: Part Three.

Speaking at length about the film, Villeneuve stated that he could have ended the series with the second installment. However, he explained, "But yes, like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it’ll be a great idea to do something completely different. The story takes place about 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world, it’s a new film with new circumstances."

Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two achieved massive success at the global box office, with audiences praising both the performances and the storyline, which is based on Frank Herbert’s Dune universe.

As for the cast, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Josh Brolin will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling, among many others.

With filming scheduled a year earlier than expected, fans can anticipate the movie’s theatrical release in 2026.