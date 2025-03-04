Box Office: Analyzing the top 3 highest box office grossers starring Abhay Deol in 20 years of his career

Abhay Deol made his debut on this day, exactly 20 years ago with the romantic drama Socha Na Tha. It also featured Ayesha Takia as the lead actress and was also the debut film of director Imtiaz Ali. Over the years, Abhay Deol has proved to be one of the most underrated and versatile talents of the industry, keeping us engaged with each moment of his screen presence.

As the actor has completed 20 years in the industry today, lets take a look at the 3 highest grossers of Abhay Deol’s career at the box office:

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a classic drama directed by Zoya Akhtar, featured a Multi-starrer cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. It is the most iconic film and the highest grosser of Abhay Deol’s career with a box office total of Rs 89.75 crores India nett, becoming a superhit.

2. Raanjhana

Raanjhanaa, another cult classic in Abhay Deol’s filmography, stars him alongside Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. This Aanand L Rai directorial is a memorable film and additionally, a box office hit with a total Rs 61.5 crores as its India nett.

3. Happy Bhaag Jayegi

Happy Bhag Jayegi was a multistarrer rom-com featuring Abhay Deol alongside Ali Fazal, Diana Penty and Jimmy Shergill. The film, though received with mixed to positive reviews, ended up being an average grosser at the box office with a total India nett of Rs 28 crores.

Which film of his performances is your favourite?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.