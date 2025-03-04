Katrina Kaif and Neil Nitin Mukesh became ‘dushman’ as she had problem with his complexion: ‘Kuch na kuch problem…’

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif worked together in the movie New York. While their friendship grew after the movie, the first day on set wasn’t a very pleasant one. During an interview, Neil revealed that Katrina was intimidated by his fair complexion. They even became ‘dushman’ on set. Read on!

During an interaction with Filmygyan, Neil Nitin Mukesh was showing some of his old videos with Katrina Kaif while they were filming for the movie New York. Going back in time, the Hisaab Barabar actor recalled that on their first meeting, the co-stars were not friends, “Dushman bann gaye they. (We became enemies.)”

He further divulged that they fought a lot while shooting for their first scene together. Katrina would cut in the middle of the shoot frequently. There was something or the other problem and he kept asking her what it was. Later, he learned that she had a problem with his fair skin. “Phir maaloon pada ki mere rang se kuch unko problem thi. Phir kisi kirdaar se, jis kisam se main usse kar raha tha. (I got to know that she had a problem with my complexion then with the way I doing my character.)”

The Wazir actor continued that she kept doing this kind of “masti” with him, and he got mad at her because he had come from playing an intense character in his last movie, Johnny Gaddaar. However, Neil stated that after they got past that phase, they bonded well during the shoot and became the best of friends.

Even today, the actors cared and adored each other and share a special bond. They became so close that when Neil had a very high fever, at least 104 degrees, and he was alone, the Merry Christmas actress and her team stayed with him the whole night and took care of him until he had completed his medication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in the action-comedy film Hisaab Barabar. Written and directed by Ashwni Dhir, the movie featured R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid.