Is Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel finally happening? Farhan Akhtar reveals mystery behind viral video with Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol

One of the most cherished films of Farhan Akhtar's career, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif, remains a fan favorite. Devoted followers have been anticipating a sequel for quite some time, and with multiple clues emerging at different moments, their excitement continues to grow. Now, Farhan has reacted to the viral video and shared that he doesn’t know if the sequel is happening.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar addressed the speculation surrounding ZNMD 2 in an interview. Earlier, a video shared by the trio had stirred curiosity among fans. The clip showed Farhan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay enjoying a meal together while reacting enthusiastically to a copy of The Three Musketeers, leading many to believe it was a subtle nod to an upcoming project.

Farhan Akhtar finally addressed the viral clip in a conversation with Zoom, clarifying that it was not intended as a hint for a sequel. He explained that the video was simply a result of them casually sitting together and having fun.

According to him, it was purely coincidental that The Three Musketeers book happened to be placed right beside them. Surprised by the coincidence, Shibani Akhtar suggested capturing the moment, which led to the recording of the clip.

Further talking about ZNMD 2 rumors, the actor did not give a straightforward answer. Instead, he just said, "I don't know; you'll hear the women talking about it; I don't know."

Advertisement

On the other hand, on March 1, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol came together once again, posing inside a vintage car. The trio, known for portraying best friends in the beloved 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, shared the snapshot on social media with a cryptic caption: “It took time, but we finally said YAS.”

Their reunion has reignited discussions about a potential sequel. However, given Farhan’s recent clarification regarding a previous video, one can’t help but wonder—was this latest picture just a coincidence, or does it hint at something more?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara film follows three friends on a life-changing road trip across Spain. It explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, love, and overcoming fears.