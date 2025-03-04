Box Office: Analyzing the Top 4 HIGHEST box office grossers by Imtiaz Ali in 20 years of his career

Imtiaz Ali, a director known for making heart touching romantic dramas, made his Bollywood debut as a director 20 years ago with Socha Na Tha starring Abhay Deol. Interestingly, the film marked Abhay Deol’s debut too. Anyway, as we know, the director is today known for producing films which directly connect to the hearts of the audience and then remembered for decades.

As the talented director completes 20 years of his debut, let’s take a look back at the top 4 highest box office grossers of Imtiaz Ali in the 20 years of his career:

1. Rockstar

The highly acclaimed musical drama, often considered the best movie ever directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar is currently the highest grosser of Imtiaz Ali’s career. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri in the lead along with Shashi Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari. It grossed nearly Rs 68.50 crores India nett and is remembered today for its music album by A.R. Rahman and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. Despite so many praises, the film was just a semi hit at the box office.

2. Tamasha

Another contender of Imtiaz Ali’s best movie once again bringing back the iconic trio of Ranbir, Imtiaz and Rahman together is Tamasha. Though very much loved today, it was a flop on its release but is now considered a cult classic. It featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the leads and grossed over Rs 68 crores India nett at the box office.

3. Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is an iconic romantic drama starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Just like its songs which are still memorable today, the film was a box office hit with an India nett of Rs 66.50 crores. It is also notably the last box office hit of Imtiaz Ali’s career, released in 2009.

4. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring the popular duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, was a movie where fans were left disappointed. This romantic drama was a box office flop due to its highly negative reviews and collected Rs 62 crores as its India nett box office collection only.

