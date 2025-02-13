Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that Imtiaz Ali is planning a period romantic film with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Naseeurddin Shah in key roles. We also wrote that the filmmaker is looking to cast an incredibly talented actress to spearhead the film, and the hunt is underway. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Imtiaz Ali has found his leading lady as the filmmaker has locked Sharvari to lead the project.

According to sources close to the development, “Imtiaz wanted to cast someone who is a talented actor and felt Sharvari is best for the part. The industry feels Sharvari has the potential to make it big from her generation and she tick-marked the bucket list of Imtiaz Ali to be a part of his next directorial. The yet-to-be-titled period love story is set to go on floors in April,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Sharvari will be paired alongside Vedang Raina in the film, and the actress will be the only female lead of the Imtiaz Ali directorial. “The tale has multiple character arcs, and Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen space with Vedang in this soul-touching romantic film. It’s a different take on romance from everything done by Imtiaz to date, and the pre-production work has already begun,” the source shared.

Apart from the period love story, Imtiaz Ali is also directing a feature film titled Idiots of Istanbul with Triptii Dimri and Fahadh Faasil, which is scheduled to go on floors later this year. The filmmaker is also rolling with his production – a pure love story – led by Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla.