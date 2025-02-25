Box Office: Can Ajay Devgn hit GOLD again with Drishyam 3?

Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn in the leading role, is among the most popular franchises. The sequel of the popular thriller drama was released in 2022 and emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. Here's discussing the box office potential of Drishyam 3. Will Ajay Devgn hit the gold again with the third installment?

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Ajay Devgn has finally locked Drishyam 3. The actor will reportedly begin the production of the much-awaited threequel in August 2025. If all goes as planned, it will hit the cinemas in 2026. It is unclear whether the movie will be released simultaneously with the original Malayalam threequel starring Mohanlal.

Drishyam is considered among the finest Indian thrillers ever. The second installment was such a huge hit that the box office potential of its further installment is sky-high. Though it is too early to talk about, no one can deny that Drishyam 3 is a Rs 300 crore club contender. If the content hits the right chord with the audience and manages to garner superlative word-of-mouth, Drishyam 3 can emerge as the first-ever thriller film to collect over Rs 500 crore at the Hindi box office.

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak will return to helm the upcoming installment. The story will continue from where the second part ended. Though Tabu will be a part of the cast, it is yet to be seen whether Akshaye Khanna will return to his role or not. The star cast is expected to include a few fresh entries in the narrative in order to excite the audience.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for De De Pyaar De 2. He will begin the shoot of Dhamaal 4 in the first week of March, which will be followed by Ranger, set to roll from May 2025 onwards. The actor will wrap all three mentioned titles before moving to Drishyam 3 in August 2025.

Are you excited for Drishyam 3? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.