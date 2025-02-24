Box Office: Is Salman Khan's Sikandar releasing on SUNDAY? How will this strategy affect its business?

Megastar Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen this Eid with his next offering- Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial action drama is reportedly releasing on SUNDAY (March 30), skipping the regular Friday release. Here's discussing how the Sunday release can impact its box office potential.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is among the biggest box office bets from Bollywood this year. The movie is expected to storm the box office and mark the perfect comeback of the Mega Khan after his last underwhelming Tiger 3. Interestingly, the YRF Spy actioner was also released on Sunday. And that's what is raising the concern!

Why are the makers skipping a Friday release?

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is skipping the Thursday or Friday release as the pre-Eid period is considered very lucrative from the business perspective.

Most of the Muslim population will not watch the movie until Eid-ul-Fitr day. This can impact its business negatively as the first few days are the biggest traction for such a star-led movie.

What could be the opening day box office collection if Sikandar releases on Sunday?

Eid is expected to fall on March 30 or March 31. If the makers officially announce the release of the movie on March 30 (Sunday), it will guarantee an opening of at least Rs 50-60 crore at the box office. This figure can go down if it is released during the pre-eid period.

Moreover, the movie will get 3 to 4 days of Holiday period to ensure a massive total at the box office.

Irregular release day and their impact: Content is the King

Advertisement

Let's consider two popular movies that skipped the regular release day: Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Tiger 3.

Telugu movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi still managed to open big and emerge as a considerable blockbuster this year. It went on to become one of the most successful Telugu movies starring a senior actor ever.

There is no doubt that Salman Khan's Tiger 3 couldn't do business to its full potential. One of the major reasons was its Sunday release. However, one must understand that Sunday's release was not the only reason behind its underwhelming performance. It was heavily dented by the ICC Cricket World Cup. Moreover, the mixed word-of-mouth hit the final nail in the coffin.

One must understand that it's the content and word-of-mouth that plays the make-or-break role in the success of any movie. Sankranthiki Vasthunam succeeded because it entertained the audience and emerged as a pakka-festive release. Had Tiger 3 received a superlative audience reception, the film would have surpassed all the hurdles and written a blockbuster story.

Advertisement

Sikandar's fate depends on content

Salman Khan's name and presence can give Sikandar an external push in the initial few days. But in order to emerge as a huge blockbuster, the movie will have to prove its worth. The Sunday release can turn fruitful if the film really has enough ingredients to entertain the audience. If the movie is bad, it won't even work via getting a Thursday or Friday release.

Let's hope for a banger experience this time. If all goes well, we will have a mass comeback of Bhaijaan to his full potential this Eid.

Are you excited for Sikandar? Comment down and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement