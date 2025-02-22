EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn confirms Drishyam 3 from August 2025; Shoot begins after Dhamaal 4 and Ranger

In 2015, Ajay Devgn made an appearance on the big screen as Vijay Salgaonkar and won over the audience with his performance in this gripping thriller. 7 year later, he return to play the cult character in the sequel, Drishyam 2 and the film turned to be a huge blockbuster with the promise of a part three. And now, come 2025, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with director Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 3.

According to sources close to the development, Ajay Devgn has okay’ed Drishyam 3, and put it on the forefront. “Ajay was committed to doing some other film in the July / August window, but now, the actor has prioritized Drishyam 3 over the other options. A couple of weeks back, Abhishek Pathak and the writers went and gave a narration of Drishyam 3 to Ajay, and the actor was bowled over with the twists and turns in the screenplay. He is excited and all set to return again as Vijay Salgaonkar,” revealed a source close to the development. Drishyam 3 will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.

The source further added that before moving on to Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn will wrap up shooting for De De Pyaar De 2, Dhamaal 4 and Ranger. While DDPD 2 is already on floors, Dhamaal begins in the first week of March, followed by Ranger around May 2025. “Ajay is booked till the end of 2025 with DDPD 2, Dhamaal 4, Ranger and Drishyam 3. He is super confident of all the films in is line up and is making an attempt to serve films from diverse genres (even in the franchise space) to the cinema going audience,” the source added.

Drishyam 3 might be followed by Golmaal 5, which is presently in the scripting stage, though its too early to speak about the timelines of the Rohit Shetty directed comic caper. Meanwhile, Ajay will next be seen in Raid 2 on May 1, followed by Son Of Sardaar 2 in the end of July. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.