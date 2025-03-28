Box Office: Channing Tatum’s biggest hits ranked as he joins Avengers Doomsday as Gambit

Marvel announced the cast for Avengers: Doomsday in style a couple of days ago, and one of the names on the list excited fans a bit too much. Yes, we are talking about Channing Tatum finally getting his time as Gambit—first in last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine and now in the aforementioned title.

Amid the big news, we thought of looking back at the actor’s top five highest-grossing movies. Scroll on!

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Tatum joined the cast as an American ally to the British spies in this sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service. Scheduling issues led the actor to take on more of a supporting role, but he proved to be a valuable addition and featured heavily in marketing. The movie made USD 410 million worldwide. However, due to a wane in its domestic gross, it was considered somewhat of a disappointment.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Reprising his role as Duke, Tatum starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis in this actioner. Despite his character's early exit, the film achieved a worldwide box office total of USD 375 million. The sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra grossed USD 122.5 million domestically, complemented by USD 253 million from international markets, against a USD 130 million production budget.

22 Jump Street

Tatum returned as Officer Greg Jenko alongside Jonah Hill for another undercover mission. The film enjoyed significant success, amassing USD 191 million domestically and USD 139 million internationally for a global haul of USD 331 million. Produced on a USD 50 million budget, it demonstrated a remarkable return on investment.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

As mentioned earlier, the predecessor to G.I. Joe: Retaliation grossed USD 150 million domestically and USD 152 million internationally, totaling USD 302 million worldwide. Despite not turning a profit due to its elaborate USD 175 million budget, the film marked a significant turn in Tatum’s career, given he was coming fresh off two romance entries—She’s the Man and Step Up.

The LEGO Movie

Although Tatum’s role as the voice of Superman was a supporting one, the film’s impressive box office performance demands mention. This animated adventure collected USD 257 million domestically and USD 210 million internationally for a worldwide total of USD 468 million. Its success contributed to the expansion of the LEGO cinematic universe.

Putting the highest-grossing property last because of Tatum's turn as only a voice actor in this one.

Back to Doomsday—starring Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role—the film, besides Channing Tatum, will see Vanessa Kirby, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, and more return.