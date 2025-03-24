Who is Channing Tatum's New Girlfriend Inka Williams? Find Out As the Couple Goes Public With Their Romantic Date

Channing Tatum has found a new love in Inka Williams! The Blink Twice actor and the Australian model were recently captured on a cozy date night in Los Angeles. On Saturday, March 22, they enjoyed a late-night dinner with friends and their dogs at Chez Jay restaurant.

The couple first stepped out together on February 28. A few days a source confirmed their budding romance to People magazine.

Williams was born in Melbourne, Australia, and raised in Bali, Indonesia. The model, 25, revealed to By Charlotte that growing up in Bali made her a compassionate person. “It's colorful, and harmonious, yet still with an edge of imperfection,” she added.

In 2019, Williams became a businesswoman, launching her fashion brand called She Is I. Through this brand, she wanted to continue her mother’s legacy in design and bring back her “amazing” creations from the ' 90s .

She started her career as a model and continues to do that through the top global agency IMG. Williams built an exceptional modeling career and has become the global face of Australian brand Bonds for its Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

She even collaborated with Vogue Arabia and has been featured in magazines like Elle Australia and Harper's Bazaar Indonesia. Williams has big dreams for her future and hopes for a Victoria's Secret or Chanel campaign, as per Grazia.

Advertisement

The model moved to London to get opportunities in her career and left her hometown behind. She told Grazia that the decision proved to be equal parts rewarding and challenging. Williams and Tatum, 44, were first linked in February months after the Step Up star’s split from fiance Zoë Kravitz .

An insider told PEOPLE that Tatum has been doing “well” and Williams makes him happy. The couple notably has 20 year age gap but as per the source it's the least of their concern. "She has her own life. She's young, but seems older,” the source added.