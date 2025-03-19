Bruce Willis Turns 70: A Look at the box office success of Die Hard and Pulp Fiction, two of his most iconic films

Bruce Willis, Hollywood’s action icon, turns 70 today. To celebrate his milestone birthday, we are looking back at the box office performance of two of his most iconic films, Die Hard and Pulp Fiction. These movies not only cemented Willis’ name as a leading man but also contributed significantly to his enduring legacy in the industry.

Die Hard — A game changer for action cinema

When Die Hard came out in 1988, it redefined the action genre by introducing John McClane to the scene. McClane, for those unfamiliar with the film or the multiple sequels it spawned, is Willis’ character, a New York City cop. The role became the blueprint for anyone taking on the role of a person in uniform henceforth.

The film was a massive success, grossing USD 143.5 million worldwide on a USD 28 million budget, earning more than five times its production cost. It raked in USD 85.8 million, about 59.8% of its total, from the domestic market, while overseas trade brought in USD 57.7 million.

What made Die Hard such a phenomenon was its perfect blend of high-stakes action, thrilling suspense, and Willis’ charismatic performance. Even today, Die Hard remains a must-watch during Christmas, with a persisting debate among pop culture enthusiasts on whether the offering qualifies as a festive flick.

Pulp Fiction — When Willis showed his range

In the 1994 cult classic directed by Quentin Tarantino, Willis played something very different from the aforementioned offering. While in Die Hard he portrayed a top-ranking NYPD officer, in Pulp Fiction, he acted as a washed-up boxer, Butch Coolidge, showcasing his emotive acting chops. The film was as much a commercial success as it was a critical one, grossing USD 212.8 million worldwide, with its domestic haul accounting for USD 107.9 million and international markets contributing USD 104.9 million.

Though not a lead in the traditional sense, Willis’ performance in Pulp Fiction greatly complemented the narrative steered by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson.

Willis’ other notable acting credits include The Last Boy Scout (1991), Armageddon (1998), Sin City (2005), The Expendables (2010), and more.

Willis retired in 2022 due to aphasia, which was later diagnosed as frontotemporal dementia. He is rarely seen in the spotlight anymore, with any and all updates on his health coming from his wife, Emma Heming, and his three daughters, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The actor was also a singer and a Broadway artist.