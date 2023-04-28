Jonah Hill’s Weight Loss Transformation: From Flabby to Fit

If there’s one actor who’s had a dramatic slim down and left a mark on people all around the globe to take a proactive step towards their body and fitness goal, then it’s Jonah Hill, hands down. The actor, producer, comedian, screenwriter, and director has had an incredible career so far and continues to impress with both his professional and personal achievements.

Jonah Hill’s weight loss journey is the best example of how to walk the talk. The actor has built a swoon-worthy physique that has millions going ga-ga over him.

Who is Jonah Hill?

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jonah Hill Feldstein is the son of Sharon Feldstein, a fashion designer, and costume stylist, and Richard Feldstein, a tour accountant for Guns N’ Roses. Born on December 20, 1983, Hill has two siblings, Beanie Feldstein, an actress, and Jordan Feldstein, who’s a music manager for one of the biggest bands, Maroon 5. Raised in a very creative atmosphere, Hill fantasized about being a writer while growing up.

After completing high school in Los Angeles, Jonah went to New York to pursue studying drama at The New School. There he managed to get acquainted with Dustin Hoffman, by befriending his kids and managed to land an audition in the 2004 movie I Heart Huckabees.

The role was followed by a succession of movies and TV shows such as The 40-year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. His career breakthrough came with the teen sensation movie Superbad in 2007. The film helped him prove his mettle and opened several doors for the actor in the industry.

Jonah Hill's Weight Loss Journey

Jonah has struggled with his weight all through his life and revealed the same in his recent Netflix documentary Stutz. Hill was quoted in his documentary saying, "When I was a kid, exercise, and diet was framed to me as like, 'There's something wrong with how you look’, but never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health. I just wish that was presented to people differently."

Hill has had dramatic weight transformations over the years. The actor first lost excessive weight and went all fit for his role in the movie 21 Jump Street. Then the graph went up and down with different roles. Jonah gained a significant amount of weight for his role in the movie War Dogs.

Jonha revealed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, on how he called up his 22 Jump Street cos-star and buddy Channing Tatum for some fitness motivation. Jonah asked his friend, if he ate less and consulted a trainer, will that result in weight loss? Tatum answered a definite yes, which led Jonah to get back on the weight-loss wagon and shed those extra kilos.

Advertisement

Jonah Hill Weight Loss Diet Plan

Jonah has always been well aware of how his food choices and eating habits have created chaos in his life by contributing to his weight fluctuations. When the actor decided to get his physique back in shape, getting on board with a nutritionist to make some healthy changes in his lifestyle was the first step he took.

Hill has explained in different interviews, how he doesn’t follow a structured diet plan, but a coordinated approach to consuming foods with less cholesterol, controlled fats, and low processed sugar.

Here are some essentials of his diet plan.

The actor cut down considerably on his intake of junk like pizza and indulged in sushi instead. This Japanese dish is low in calories and is extremely nutritious with a rich amount of Omega 3 and selenium. While Omega 3 ensures to keep your heart hale and hearty, selenium promotes immunity and helps your body maintain a healthy metabolism rate (1).

Making simple changes in your diet, such as instead of having mayo and tempura, you can opt for veggies, and healthy omega3 rich fishes such as tuna, or salmon. These changes have contributed well to Jonah Hill’s weight loss plan.

Jonah has also talked about how he became a sushi aficionado and would often go to his favorite sushi restaurant in New York, Sushi of Gari while filming for his movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Maintaining a Journal

Jonah’s nutritionist’s first advice to him was to make a note of each and everything that he consumed and then email it to him. This food log helped Jonah keep track of his food intake. He would then share his logs with his nutritionist to get advice on what to drop, and what to keep in his diet from that list.

Foods to Eat

Though there was no specific diet that Jonah followed, here’s a list of food items that were advised by his nutritionist.

Sushi

Leafy vegetables

Fresh fruits

Lean animal protein

Low-fat dairy products

Whole grains

Foods to Avoid

Certain food items that Hill has tried to steer clear of on his nutritionist’s advice include

Advertisement

Processed and packaged food

Refined food

Junk food

Pizza

Sugar

Beer

Though Hill has admitted on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that he still drinks beer as it’s his Achilles' heel. The actor has admitted how whenever he quit beer and ousted it from his lifestyle, the changes to his weight have been prominent. Yet the actor can’t seem to call it quits for good and keeps going back to the drink. Moderate or occasional drinking is the key here.

Jonah Hill’s Commendable Workout Routine

In all his interactions where Jonah has talked about his magnificent weight loss journey, he’s never admitted to having a structured workout regime. The actor has instead emphasized how he believes in diversified workouts. Here’s all that’s a part of his diversified workout routine.

When Jonah appeared on “The Kidd Kraddick’s Morning Show”, he light-heartedly revealed how running has eased him into exercising. The actor passed a funny comment on how he had started running physically rather than always running emotionally.

Running helps burn calories, burn belly fat, and lose a few extra inches as well. It also works well to suppress your appetite and further leads to a decreased food intake (2).

In an interview, Hill explained how a friend of his advised him on how 100 push-ups in a day can help him be in good shape. Hill started small, with 10 push-ups in a day, and gradually worked his way up to 100.

The actor religiously follows his routine of doing 100 push-ups every day to keep his physique toned and well-maintained.

Martial Art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu(BJJ)

Jonah is among the few Hollywood celebrities to have undertaken the grappling martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The actor has a white belt in martial art and has revealed on several occasions how it has played a crucial role in weight loss.

Jonah started slow, and has gradually made Jiu-Jitsu a part of his routine, and practices it 4-5 times a week.

Boxing

The Academy Award-nominated Jonah Hill has a keen interest in boxing as well, and is often spotted at the celeb-favorite spot, Gotham Gym. The actor posts pictures on his social media where he’s often seen with his trainer experimenting with several techniques such as shadow boxing, jabbing, and some combination moves.

Advertisement

Boxing makes for an incredible workout addition since its impact can be felt all over your body and not just in your arms or legs.

Jonah Hills’ Workout Schedule

Here’s what Jonah’s workout routine looks like.

Monday: Running, Jiu-jitsu, and boxing

Running, Jiu-jitsu, and boxing Tuesday: 100 push-ups, boxing, and running

100 push-ups, boxing, and running Wednesday: Resistance Training, and Jiu-jitsu

Resistance Training, and Jiu-jitsu Thursday: 100 push-ups, Jiu-jitsu, and boxing

100 push-ups, Jiu-jitsu, and boxing Friday: Resistance training, and Jiu-jitsu

Resistance training, and Jiu-jitsu Saturday: Running, boxing, and 100 push-ups

Running, boxing, and 100 push-ups Sunday: Rest

What Supplements Does Jonah Take?

Jonah has never vocally expressed his inclination toward any supplements. The actor does not advocate any inclusion of supplements in diet that are essential for effective weight loss. However, if you’re following in his footsteps, then these are some supplements that can speed up your weight loss.

Protein Supplement

It works amazingly well when you’re cutting down your calorie intake and focussing on building some muscles.

Fish Oil

Enriched with anti-inflammatory Omega 3, fish oil is a great supplement for especially those who aren’t much into sushi.

Multivitamins

In today’s times, food items alone cannot suffice your vitamin requirements, which makes it crucial to have your daily dose of multivitamins. Make sure to opt for a well-reputed brand that manufactures premium-quality multivitamins.

Speculations Regarding Jonah Hill Weight Loss Surgery

Rumors are a part and parcel of every celeb’s life and Jonah Hill is considered no different. Similar to every other popular personality, each aspect of Hill’s life is scrutinized and under the radar all the time. Jonah’s weight loss gained a lot of momentum and was discussed massively by various media portals.

Several tabloids reported gastric lap band surgery as the reason behind the actor's slimmed-down body rather than the diet plan and workout regime that he has talked about in interviews and media interactions.

Lap band surgery wraps around the top of your belly, squeezing it, diminishing it in size, and significantly reducing the amount of food intake. It is considered much safer than gastric bypass surgery. Though the actor has chosen to refrain from commenting on any such rumors, the media has left no stone unturned with its series of speculations regarding Jonah's continuously shrinking physique.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Jonah Hill’s weight loss encourages all his fans across the globe who are on their journey of losing weight and getting their physique in shape. The actor accepts it isn’t an easy feat to lose weight, to get rid of those extra pounds, and to sacrifice your favorite food items. But perseverance to achieve your fitness goals is what keeps you going.

Hill’s diet plan and exercise regime can be easily followed by ordinary folks without any pressure as it doesn't involve any expensive gym membership or complicated meal planning. Just cut away the unhealthy binge eating from your routine, add sushi to your diet plan, and combine physical activities such as boxing, running, and push-ups in your routine for at least 8 hours each week.

Get started with this easy Jonah Hill diet and workout routine and witness exemplary changes in your body in no time.

Sources:

1. Selenium content in Seafood in Japan

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/5/2/388

2. Muscle contributions to propulsion and support during running

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2973845/

ALSO READ: Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss Secret - We’ve Got the Scoop!