Box Office: Disney’s live-action Lilo and Stitch tops animated original in opening frame, check numbers

Disney’s latest live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, has made a thunderous impact at the global box office, debuting with a massive USD 341.7 million worldwide. The film opened to USD 183.9 million in the US and an impressive USD 157.8 million from international markets, marking a significant milestone for the studio, which recently faced disappointment from Snow White’s live-action remake iteration.

Within just its opening weekend, Lilo & Stitch has already outgrossed the lifetime total of its 2002 animated predecessor, which earned USD 271.1 million globally (USD 145.8M domestic and USD 127.3M international). The performance places it as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2025 so far and reinforces the enduring appeal of the quirky, heartfelt tale about a girl and her alien dog.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the 2025 live-action film blends visual effects and tender storytelling, reintroducing audiences to the mischievous blue dog (Stitch) and his fiercely independent owner (Lilo), now played by newcomer Maia Kealoha in her debut role. Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch and co-creator of the 2002 film, returns to voice the character once again, lending a nostalgic touch that fans seem to be appreciating.

The supporting cast includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong as Nani, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. Several stars from the original film, including Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee, make cameo appearances in new supporting roles, providing an authentic touch.

Written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, the film also draws inspiration from the animated sequels and television spinoffs, expanding the story’s emotional depth and family-centric themes.

Lilo & Stitch premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17 and hit US theaters on May 23. Despite mixed reception from critics, with some praising its heart and others questioning its necessity, the film’s strong box office opening underscores Disney’s ability to craft successful live-action adaptations and suggests that its unsuccessful ones are a rare miss.

As the summer movie season ramps up, Lilo & Stitch is well-positioned to continue drawing audiences, especially families and nostalgic fans. Whether it can sustain momentum amid strong competition remains to be seen, but its historic opening frame firmly secures its place as one of Disney’s most successful animated remakes to date.

