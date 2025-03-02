Box Office: Dragon shows HUGE NUMBERS with a limited Kerala release in Week 1, Week 2 set to be bigger!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest Tamil film Dragon released recently at the box office on 21 February 2025. The film had a great box office run in Kerala where it grossed Rs 1.25 crores approximately in the 1st week of its release.

Post the success of Love Today, actor Pradeep Ranganathan has come back on screen with another coming of age rom-com titled Dragon. The film opened to highly positive reviews, majorly shedding light on the performances of the leading cast along with the film’s engaging narrative.

Post the week 1 of its run, Dragon continues running with housefull shows in Kerala which has led to the increase in number of shows and theatres in the territory. The film didn’t face any major competition in its release apart from the Dhanush directorial NEEK but that too in Tamil Nadu only.

Dragon Worldwide Collection Update

Coming to the overall box office collection of this Ashwath Marimuthu directorial, Dragon has achieved excellent results at the box office by crossing the Rs 50 crores mark with its home release in Tamil Nadu only. The film collected Rs 41 crores nett in its week 1 and got a huge jump on the weekend with its Saturday nett adding up Rs 8 crores to its total, touching the mark of Rs 50 crores.

Even in Telugu regions where the film has got a dubbed release, the film is enjoying a good run. Coming to its worldwide gross, the film is set to cross Rs 100 crores nett mark by the end of its 2nd weekend. Facing no hurdles till the next week, Dragon is set to be the biggest hit ever of Pradeep Ranganathan’s career.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.