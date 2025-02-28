Dragon Roars At Box Office: Stupendous 1st week worldwide, races towards super hit status



Pradeep Ranganathan, the popular YouTuber turned actor-director, has once again proven his box office potential. After delivering the surprise blockbuster Love Today, which collected slightly under ₹100 crores, Pradeep’s sophomore film Dragon has wrapped up its first week with remarkable numbers. Released on February 21st, Dragon has crossed a little over ₹80 crore gross worldwide in just 7 days, setting the stage for yet another massive success in his career.

Made on an estimated budget of ₹37 crore, Dragon has already sailed into the safe zone, ensuring healthy profits for its makers. On top of the strong theatrical run, the film’s digital and satellite rights are also expected to fetch a handsome sum, adding to its financial win. With all revenue streams combined, it’s clear that Dragon is not just roaring at the box office but is comfortably cruising towards super hit status.

What’s even more impressive is how Dragon managed to hold strong despite competition from new releases. Today saw the arrival of two Tamil films — Sabdham, a horror thriller, and Aghathiya, another thriller — both of which opened on limited screens. This leaves Dragon with a strong chance to dominate the Tamil box office over the weekend as well.

One of Dragon’s biggest strengths is its youthful vibe, a signature touch of Pradeep Ranganathan’s writing. While he got involved in writing, Aswath Marumathu directed the movie. Much like Love Today, Dragon blends romance, humor, and relatable modern-day relationship drama that appeals directly to the younger crowd. This youth connect is keeping the film’s footfalls steady across urban centers, while family audiences are also trickling in, drawn by the film’s subtle message and engaging narrative.

With no major threat until the next big release, Dragon is expected to continue its strong run through its second weekend. If it can hold its ground against the mid-week arrivals, the film could even target a ₹100 crore gross by the end of its theatrical journey — a rare feat for a film led by a relatively new face.

For now, it’s safe to say — Dragon is breathing fire at the box office, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s golden streak continues.