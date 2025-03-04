Box Office: Following Oscar triumph, Wicked gears up for Japan release; Check when it hits theaters in the Asian country

Fresh off its Oscar triumph and a mesmerizing performance by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked, officially titled Wicked: Part I, is gearing up for a dazzling debut in Japan this Friday. With an impressive 54 IMAX theaters locked in for the release, Japanese audiences will experience the grandeur of the film’s stunning costumes and lavish production design in full glory.

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, Wicked adapts the first act of the Tony-winning 2003 Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. The story, a reimagining of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book, explores the untold history of Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her uncanny friendship with Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande), who later becomes Glinda the Good. Set in the mystical Land of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy, the film offers a fresh perspective on the legendary tale first popularized by 1939's The Wizard of Oz.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. Originally announced in 2012 by Universal Pictures and producer Marc Platt, the adaptation faced multiple delays before finally making its way to the big screen. Chu was brought on board as director in 2021, and filming commenced in England in December 2022 before temporarily halting the next year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production wrapped in January 2024, and Wicked made its global premiere on November 22, 2024.

The film quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, earning 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It ultimately took home Oscars for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. With a worldwide box office gross of USD 729 million against a USD 150 million budget, Wicked has become the highest-grossing musical adaptation to date.

As excitement builds for its Japanese release, Universal Studios Japan is celebrating with special events and exclusive marketing. With its breathtaking visuals, powerful performances, and soaring musical numbers, Wicked is poised to cast a spell on Japanese audiences. The highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, is slated to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.