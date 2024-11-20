Top Diwali Grossers: Tiger 3 retains number 1 spot; Close fight between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for 2nd

Diwali is an auspicious occasion to release films in India. While some movies become successful, other films tank at the box office due to several factors despite having big stars. This year, the audience witnessed an intense clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on Diwali 2024. Both movies are competing with each other to become India's second-highest Bollywood grosser of Diwali, though a solo release for either of them would have enabled them to take the top spot at the box office.

8 Highest Grossers Of Diwali; Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa Fight For 2nd Position

#1 TIGER 3

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The 2023 film is a circumquel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Maneesh Sharma's directorial is the highest-grossing Bollywood film to release on Diwali so far. In India, Salman and Katrina-starrer crossed the Rs 200 crore club at the box office during its release. Its lifetime net collection stands at Rs 260.25 crore.

#2 BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3 or SINGHAM AGAIN

Released on November 1, 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the recently released film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in crucial roles. Kartik starrer is inching towards the Rs 250 crore at the box office. As of now, it is expected to end its theatrical run at Rs 245 crore. It has emerged as a super hit.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Singham Again is the fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. The third part of the Singham series clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali. Led by Ajay Devgn, the cop actioner which is a semi-hit, is likely to earn Rs 240 crore by the end. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are locking horns, and one of them will soon clinch the second position. Both movies have surpassed Golmaal Again's lifetime collections too.

#3 HOUSEFULL 4

Helmed by Fahad Samji, Housefull 4 featured an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The 2019 fantasy action comedy movie is the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. It was initially on the second spot in the highest-grossing Diwali releases until Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again's latest earnings. Akshay Kumar-starrer minted Rs 205.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

India Net Collections Of Highest-Grossing Diwali Releases Are As Under:

Rank Movies India Net Box Office 1 Tiger 3 Rs 260.25 crore 2 Bhool Bhulaiyaa/Singham Again Rs 245 crore/Rs 240 crore (Expected) 3 Housefull 4 Rs 205.50 crore 4 Golmaal Again Rs 205.50 crore 5 Sooryavanshi Rs 195.50 crore 6 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 194.25 crore 7 Happy New Year Rs 178.50 crore 8 Krrish 3 Rs 175.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Bollywood Diwali Releases At The Indian Box Office: Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi, and more