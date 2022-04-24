Box Office: KGF 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 18 crore on day 10; Yash set to debut in the Rs 300 crore club

KGF Chapter 2 has entered the monster mode again in its second weekend. After a steady Friday of Rs 11.50 crore, the film has shown a 65 percent jump on Saturday as early estimates suggest collections in the range of Rs 18.00 crore. The 10-day total of this Yash fronted gangster drama stands at Rs 292.85 crore and the film is fast headed towards the prestigious Rs 300 crore club.

The Prashanth Neel directorial will clock the three hundred crore mark on Sunday and will close its 11 day run at the box office in the range of Rs 313 crore. The movie has already become the highest grossing film in the Hindi belts since the inception of pandemic and is fast headed to challenge the lifetime collections of Dangal (Rs 375 crore) to emerge the second highest grossing film of all time in the Hindi markets are Bahubali 2 (Rs 511 crore). It would be difficult for any Hindi releases to challenge KGF 2’s collections this year.

The gangster drama had slowed down a bit on the weekdays which led to a conversation around the chances of it falling short of Dangal, but the second weekend trend has kept it in the race to zoom past the benchmark. The film will touch the Rs 20 crore mark with ease on Sunday and is looking to collect an upside of Rs 330 crore by the end of second week. The third week of KGF 2 is also expected to be healthy despite competition as a large section of the audience base in the masses, who couldn’t watch a feature film on the big screen due to Ramzan, will be venturing to the cinema halls for this larger-than-life drama.

The business of KGF 2 will see a major boost during the extended Eid Holiday period, especially in the mass belts and will prove to be a worthy competitor to Heropanti 2 on the occupancy front. With the film, Yash has made his debut in the 300-crore club, joining the likes of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to name some. Yash has now established himself as a known face among the Hindi speaking audience and his next step from hereon will be crucial in laying the path for the Pan India journey.

A couple of right choices going forward, and he would be among the biggest crowd pullers. It’s the choices in the post KGF world that will carve his stardom route across the nation.

