Will Ranbir Kapoor and Yash not share screen space in Ramayana? details inside

Nitesh Tiwari’s directed magnum opus Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles, grabbed headlines after the film’s title announcement video was officially certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a ‘U’ certificate. Now, as per a recent report, Ranbir as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana will share limited screen time as the makers wanted to stay true to the original Valmiki text.

According to a report in Zee News, a source shared, “The makers have chosen to stay true to the original Valmiki text, where Lord Ram and Ravana do not encounter each other through most of the epic. Their worlds remain apart, their stories unfolding in parallel until destiny brings them face-to-face in the climactic battle.”

The source further added, “As per the original narrative, Ram learns of Ravana’s existence only after Sita’s abduction, and the two never meet until the battlefield confrontation in Lanka.”

While there haven’t been any official announcements of the cast, reports and set leaks have confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi are in the roles of Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana, respectively.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash confirmed his role as Ravana and called it the most ‘fascinating’ role he could have played. He also shared that he is the co-producer of the movies, and he aims to take it globally.

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Yash will be shooting for his part in Ramayana for almost a month, which includes portions of part one and also some bits of part two.” The source further added that he has begun filming his solo scenes and will soon shoot with Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny Deol, who is also a part of the film, will begin shooting in June this year.

For the unversed, Ramayana: Part One is all set to hit the theaters during the Diwali 2026 weekend and Ramayana: Part Two is set for a Diwali 2027 release.

