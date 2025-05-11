Mother’s Day: Allu Arjun celebrates women in his life, Mohanlal’s emotional post for ‘Amma’ leaves fans teary-eyed

Every year, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, we are observing it on 11th May. The day honors moms and their endless care. People from all walks of life share messages, photos, and memories. South Indian celebrities also joined the celebration. Allu Arjun posted family pictures, Mohanlal shared an emotional message for his mother, and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar paid tribute as well.

Allu Arjun took to his X handle to share two photos. In the first, he was seen hugging his mother tightly while she laughed and smiled. The Pushpa 2 star didn’t just celebrate his mother but honored all the women in his life. He also shared a picture of his mom with his wife Sneha Reddy and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there. #MothersDay."

Mohanlal also shared a heartwarming post on the occasion. The actor dropped an old picture from his childhood days where he can be seen standing behind his mom. Sharing the monochrome picture, he wrote, "Amma (heart emoji)."

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar honored his late mother by sharing an unseen picture on his social media handle.

Yash’s wife and former actress Radhika Pandit also marked the day by paying tribute to her mother. Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, "From holding her hand to becoming the hand that holds – motherhood is a story passed from heart to heart. Grateful for the lessons, love, and legacy. Happy Mother’s Day to women who shape generations!!"

Chandramukhi 2 star Raghava Lawrence posted an adorable picture with his mother on Instagram. In the photo, he was seen holding his mom close. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world."

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a Happy Mother's Day!

