Box Office: May 2025's top 8 Indian movie releases set to dominate theaters nationwide

As April winds down quietly, the prime summer holiday season—May 2025—is gearing up to roar at the box office with a storm of exciting releases across languages. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas and historical epics, movie lovers are in for a wild ride, with eight major films lighting up cinema halls across the nation.

The month kicks off with a triple clash on May 1, as three films drop from three tinsel towns. Telugu star Nani shows a never-seen-before intense side in HIT 3, where he moves away from his family-hero image and dives deep into action and grit. Sharing the spotlight is Tamil superstar Suriya with Retro, co-starring Pooja Hegde, promising a dose of nostalgic mass appeal. Joining the same-day race is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 , which has already struck a chord with audiences through its gripping trailer.

Moving on, May 8 brings emotional waves with Sarkeet, a Malayalam film starring Asif Ali and Divya Prabha. Directed by Thamar KV and set entirely in the UAE, the film promises a heartfelt story about family and friendship. That same weekend, Hindi cinema serves a slice of emotions and regrets with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, produced by Dinesh Vijan and releasing on May 9. The time-loop trope in its story is quite exciting to watch—if the trailer is anything to go by.

The fireworks continue on May 9 with a massive comeback on Tollywood screens—if all goes well. Powerstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan returns to theaters after a three-year hiatus with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a pan-India period action film that fans have been eagerly awaiting. However, there are whispers that Pawan Kalyan might miss the release date yet again, as has happened previously.

Come May 16, two films go head-to-head. Naveen Chandra leads the Telugu crime thriller Eleven, while Suniel Shetty’s historical drama Kesari Veer tells the tale of brave hearts who protected the Somnath Temple in the 14th century.

Finally, May bids farewell with Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated Kingdom, directed by Jersey fame Gowtham T, releasing on May 30. Set to be the first chapter in a duology, the film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and Satyadev as an antagonist in a rich world of power and drama.

This May, with every weekend packed, theater lights are set to shine brighter than ever. The only question is: which film will rule the box office battlefield?

