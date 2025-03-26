5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV that will leave you with happy tears: Jersey to Piku

Even though scores of films are made every year, there are only a few of them that leave the audience feeling emotional. The viewers connect with the characters so dearly that when the show ends, everyone can be seen shedding happy tears. We curated a list of such heart-touching movies that narrate stories that can touch even the toughest of hearts.

5 movies on OTT that will leave you with happy tears:

1. Jersey

Where to watch: Netflix

Jersey is an underrated sports film that tells the tale of an extraordinary cricketer who quit the sport despite giving commendable performances. Years later, he resumes playing cricket only to fulfill his son’s wish of getting a jersey. Even though the father and son unexpectedly part ways, the child’s wish is finally fulfilled, leaving viewers smiling with tears in their eyes. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the 2022 movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Kamra, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor.

2. Be Happy

Where to watch: Prime Video

Be Happy is yet another touching tale about a father and the bond he shared with his daughter. Written and directed by Remo D'Souza, the dance drama showcases how a single father helps his talented child perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The 2025 movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar.

3. Goodbye

Where to watch: Netflix

In Goodbye, a dysfunctional family comes together after the stunned demise of their mother. Even though they have varied opinions, which often become the reason for the clashes between them, the family members finally learn to live together and heal together from the loss of their loved one. The Vikas Bahl-directed film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, and many others.

4. Piku

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Piku is a masterpiece created by Shoojit Sircar. The comedy-drama film takes the audience on a heart-touching journey that highlights the love-hate relationship between a father and his daughter. The award-winning entertainer stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan in key roles.

5. I Want To Talk

Where to watch: Prime Video

Yet again, Shoojit Sircar created a touching entertainer that got its dues after it was released on OTT. I Want To Talk showcases how a single father, recovering from multiple illnesses, navigates his complex relationship with his daughter. In the end, they are able to bond over his disease and mend their deteriorating relationship. The drama film features Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever, and others.

