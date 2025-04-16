Bhool Chuk Maaf song Koi Naa OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s sweet chemistry will make you think of your special one

Bhool Chuk Maaf is less than a month away from release, and the team is gearing up for the promotions. After the hilarious teaser and trailer, the first song from the movie has been released. Koi Naa is a romantic track featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s sweet chemistry that will make you think of your special someone.

Today, April 16, 2025, the makers of the upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf released the first song from the soundtrack. Koi Naa has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Gifty, while the lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil. Harnoor and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their melodious voices to the song. It is a remake of the Punjabi song Waalian.

The music video offers a peek into the love story of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s characters, Ranjan and Titli. It showcases how their romance blossoms in the beautiful settings of Varanasi. The video is filled with their romantic and fun moments as they enjoy each other’s company.

Watch the song here!

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the song in the comments section. One person said, “Though it’s a remake but lyrics are really good, improvisation wise and sync of words, made this song worth hearing and Shreya’s voice,” while another wrote, “Beautiful song, chartbuster romantic song of the year.”

A user exclaimed, “UNEXPECTED COLLABORATION SHREYA GHOSAL + HARNOOR = NOSTALGIA.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around the time-loop theme. Ranjan and Titli are set to get married, but their wedding day after Haldi never comes. This leads to a lot of chaos that promises immense entertainment for the audience.

Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the cast of Bhool Chuk Maaf features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. The rom-com is directed by Karan Sharma. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Catch the film in theaters on May 9, 2025.

