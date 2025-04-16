Raid 2 Kamle Song OUT: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer's soulful romantic track will make you feel ‘colors of Ishq’

The second track, Kamle from Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Raid 2 is out. While the film is inching close to its release date, the makers are intensifying excitement by releasing promotional assets. Just a couple of days back, the makers had dropped the first peppy track, Nasha starring Tamannaah Bhatia from the film. This time it is the romantic track which promises to rule your playlist.

Advertisement

On April 16, the makers of Raid 2 dropped the latest track, Kamle from Raid 2. It is sung by the soulful and talented duo, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, who have also done the music of the song. Written by Kausar Munir, the song captures an endearing chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor.

A 2: 12-minute song features the characters of Ajay and Vaani playing husband and wife in the film, going for a family trip with their daughter. It captures their adorable family moments while showcasing traditional Rajasthani culture in the backdrop. "Get ready to feel the shades of love, and let yourself go #Kamle!," the official post was captioned and shared by the team on their official social media handles.

Raid 2's Kamle song released

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section showering love-filled comments in the comments section. A user wrote, "This is where this adventure began!" Another fan said, "Nice song and blockbuster movie," while a third fan hailed it as "Sukoon." Furthermore, several users also dropped multiple red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018-released crime-thriller film, Raid. The second part of the film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles.

Written by Ritesh Shah, Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, and Karan Vyas, Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak and is set to release on May 1, 2025.

Going further, Ajay has De De Pyaar De 2 alongside R. Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh, while Vaani has Abir Gulaal co-starring Fawad Khan in the pipeline.

Out of both the Raid 2 songs which one did you like better? Raid 2's songs, Nasha and Kamle, have been released yet. Both the songs are different from each other, but which one did you like more? Nasha Kamle

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar thanks PM Narendi Modi for remembering Chettur Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release: ‘It is so important...’