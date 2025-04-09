Box Office: Mickey 17, The Monkey, and Novocaine move to PVOD; a look at their theatrical earnings

Three of the most talked-about films from the first quarter of 2025—Mickey 17, The Monkey, and Novocaine—have officially transitioned to premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms following their varied runs at the global box office.

Each brought something fresh to the big screen, whether it was bold storytelling, genre-bending twists, or standout performances, but not every title managed to turn that into box office gold.

Here’s how things played out in theatres:

Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho’s long-awaited sci-fi epic, had high expectations riding on it as it marked his return to the big screen after 2019’s Oscar-winning film Parasite. Adapted from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7, the film starred Robert Pattinson as an expendable who takes perilous space assignments. Despite a stellar cast that included Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Mark Ruffalo, the Warner Bros. release struggled to make an impact commercially.

Following its March 7 worldwide rollout, Mickey 17 earned just USD 127 million globally, with USD 45.3 million from the home market (US and Canada) and USD 81 million internationally.

While critically appreciated, it failed to make dollars—marking an early digital release, a strategic move to recoup investments.

Horror thriller The Monkey, directed by Osgood Perkins and based on Stephen King’s eerie short story, fared much better in comparison. Released on February 21 by Neon, the film followed twin brothers haunted by a sinister toy monkey belonging to their father that brings death wherever it goes. With a modest budget of USD 10–11 million, the film earned a strong USD 68 million worldwide. The cast—led by Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood—received praise for their work, helping the film become a sleeper hit in the early months of the sluggish year for showbiz.

Novocaine, a dark action comedy starring Jack Quaid as a bank clerk incapable of feeling pain, arrived in cinemas on March 14. The quirky film by Paramount also featured Amber Midthunder and Ray Nicholson. Receiving positive feedback for its offbeat tone and Quaid’s committed performance, the film raked in a modest USD 32.3 million globally—USD 19.7 million domestic and USD 12.5 million internationally—on a USD 18 million budget. Though not a breakout hit, its low cost and critical support made it a relatively safe bet for early PVOD release.

Title Budget Worldwide Gross Mickey 17 USD 118M USD 127.1 million The Monkey USD 10-11M USD 68.4 million Novocaine USD 18M

With their digital debuts, all three films are now seeking a renewed life with audiences, where niche viewers could potentially up their long-term legacy—or at the very least help them break even.

