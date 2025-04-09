Will Robert Pattinson Play Villain in Dune: Messiah Before Filming The Batman 2? Here's What We Know

Recent reports suggest that Robert Pattinson might join the grand Dune movie franchise. Directed by the legendary Denis Villeneuve, the film series is a space opera that showcases the talents of multiple actors.

According to Deadline, Pattinson would play the villain named Scytale. The third installment of Dune is expected to adapt Frank Herbert's 1969 book Dune: Messiah, in which Scytale is a shadowy, shape-shifting character who devises a plan to overthrow Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

For those unversed, Scytale was previously portrayed by Martin McDougall in the 2003 miniseries Children of Dune. Interestingly, the outing also starred Alec Newman and Susan Sarandon, alongside James McAvoy.

If the reports are true, Robert Pattinson might begin work on Matt Reeves’ long-awaited second installment of The Batman after wrapping up with the sands. While the sci-fi space entry is aiming for a summer filming schedule, Pattinson had previously stated that he expects to start filming The Batman by the end of 2025.

As of now, the superhero movie is set to hit screens on October 1, 2027. It was previously slated for release on October 3, 2025.

Robert Pattinson is surely in demand, as the actor has been consistently making waves at the box office since starring alongside Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse. He was later seen in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

More recently, Pattinson gained massive traction once again, impressing audiences with his performance in Mickey 17, a sci-fi satire directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Meanwhile, it is widely known that Robert Pattinson will once again join hands with Christopher Nolan for his upcoming mythical outing, The Odyssey. The star will appear alongside big names such as Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more.

Moreover, Pattinson is also set to appear in several high-profile projects, including The Drama, an outing that will reunite him with Zendaya onscreen.

