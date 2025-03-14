Box Office: Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl sets streaming debut after a strong theatrical run and critical acclaim

Nicole Kidman’s latest film, Babygirl, is heading to streaming following an impressive theatrical run. The erotic thriller, written, directed, and produced by Halina Reijn, will be available on Max starting April 25.

Premiering at the 81st Venice Film Festival in August 2024, the film quickly became one of the year’s most talked-about offerings. Kidman’s performance earned her the prestigious Best Actress accolade, which Reijn collected on her behalf because the actress had to rush back home following her mother’s sudden demise. The film was then screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before opening in theaters worldwide on Christmas Day.

The story follows Kidman’s character, a high-powered CEO who risks both her personal and professional life when she initiates an affair with the intern under her mentorship. The latter character is played by Harris Dickinson.

The film also stars Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles.

With a production budget of USD 20 million, Babygirl proved to be a commercial success, grossing an estimated USD 63.8 million globally. Out of this figure, the film collected USD 28 million from the domestic market and USD 35 million internationally, exceeding industry expectations for an intimate psychological thriller.

Critics appreciated the film for its bold storytelling, gripping performances, and Reijn’s ability to curate a tense suspenseful drama. Kidman’s portrayal of a woman navigating power, desire, and its consequences was particularly lauded, with many calling it her most daring role. Her snub from Oscar nominations for the 97th Academy Awards sparked considerable debate. At the recently concluded ceremony, Mikey Madison took home the honor for her titular role in Sean Baker’s Anora.

Advertisement

Babygirl was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of 2024, further highlighting its standing among the year’s best films. Kidman also received the Best Actress honor from the camp, adding to her heavy bag of accolades for the role.

The film’s availability on Max will allow viewers who missed—or, should we say, skipped—its big-screen run, given its provocative nature.

As Kidman continues to take on diverse and challenging roles as a mature star, Babygirl serves as yet another testament to her enduring talent. With its success in both theaters and on the awards circuit, and with its streaming debut looming, the film is poised to remain a significant part of the cinematic conversation in 2025.

Do catch it on Max next month—albeit, without making it a family affair!