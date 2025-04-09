Box Office: Paramount sets Angry Birds 3 for January 2027; here's how franchise has performed so far

Hollywood's video game adaptation wave is unstoppable, with Paramount Pictures officially slating The Angry Birds Movie 3 for a theatrical release on January 29, 2027. The announcement comes in the wake of A Minecraft Movie’s explosive box office debut on April 4, signaling a renewed appetite for game-to-screen projects and a strategic move by Paramount to re-enter the lucrative animated franchise space.

Advertisement

This time, the Angry Birds franchise will not be taking flight under Sony’s wing. The first two entries, released by the studio in 2016 and 2019, were surprise successes at a time when game adaptations were still considered a risky business. Combined, The Angry Birds Movie and The Angry Birds Movie 2 grossed over USD 500 million worldwide — USD 352.3 million for the first film and USD 147.8 million for the sequel — a spectacular performance for animated game adaptations in the pre-COVID era.

The original film, directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, gave voice and form to the iconic Rovio characters and their green pig adversaries in a storyline centered around protecting their eggs. The sequel, helmed by Thurop Van Orman, deviated from the usual conflict by having the colorful flock and pigs form an alliance. The latter installment earned praise from critics, with a 73 percent fresh Rotten Tomatoes score — one of the highest for any game movie.

Advertisement

Angry Birds 3 will be produced by DNEG Animation and Sega Sammy Group, Rovio’s new parent company, without Sony’s involvement. Joining the original voice cast are Keke Palmer and Lily James, promising to deliver intense comedic chaos.

With the new announcement amid A Minecraft Movie buzz, it’s clear that Tinseltown is fully embracing the new era of gaming IPs. Recently, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was also successful at the box office, leading to a fourth installment announcement.

Other up-and-coming game-to-screen adaptations include Mortal Kombat 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, Super Mario Bros. 2, and more.

The Angry Birds franchise began as a mobile game in 2009, inspired by Crush the Castle, for those unversed.

Paramount’s non-game animation entries include The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), Monster Trucks (2017), Wonder Park (2019), PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021), and others.

ALSO READ: 5 factors that powered A Minecraft Movie to dominate the box office with a record-breaking opening