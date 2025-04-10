Slow Horses Star Jack Lowden Roped in to Play Mr Darcy in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice Adaptation? DEETS

Netflix’s highly anticipated Pride and Prejudice series might have found its leading man. Jack Lowden, best known for his role in Slow Horses, is reportedly in talks to portray the brooding and beloved Mr. Darcy in the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

According to Variety, Lowden is in discussions to take on the role of the famously aloof romantic hero whose complicated relationship with Elizabeth Bennet remains central to the 1813 novel. Netflix has declined to comment on the casting rumors.

The series, first announced last year, is being written by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton. While no official casting announcements have been made, early reports from the British press speculated that Daisy Edgar-Jones may be set to play Elizabeth Bennet.

Lowden’s potential casting would add another major highlight to his impressive career. Alongside his Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA TV nominations for Slow Horses, the actor has also appeared in acclaimed projects like War and Peace, Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots, and Benediction.

If finalized, Lowden would join a prestigious list of actors who have portrayed Mr. Darcy, including Matthew Macfadyen in Joe Wright’s 2005 Oscar-nominated film and Colin Firth in the BBC’s iconic 1995 series. Legendary names like Peter Cushing and Laurence Olivier have also embodied the role over the decades.

Netflix has previously ventured into Austen territory with its 2022 adaptation of Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson.

Beyond Pride and Prejudice, Lowden’s star continues to rise. Slow Horses Season 5 is expected to premiere later this year on Apple TV+, with a sixth season already commissioned. He’s also slated to appear in Duncan Jones’ sci-fi film Rogue Trooper and the comedy-drama Ella McCay alongside Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

If confirmed, Jack Lowden’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy would add a fresh yet familiar charm to Netflix’s new take on Pride and Prejudice, promising fans a compelling retelling of the timeless love story.

